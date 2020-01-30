Singer & Actor Khushboo Grewal is back with hosting a comedy show

MUMBAI: Many actors, singers, and athletes have tried their hand at hosting, and they fell in love with how their life changes as a host for a reality show. Singer and actor, Khushboo Grewal who has earlier anchored & hosted a chat show with a channel for almost 6 years, complete a full circle when she returns as a co-host for a Punjabi comedy show ‘Hasdeyan De, Ghar Vasde’. The show is starting on 25th January 2020.

Khushboo is co-hosting the show with famous comedian and actor Gurpreet Ghuggi from Punjab with whom she shared the big screen earlier as well . Famous celebrities will be integrated in each episode and a team of gag artists will perform on a gag around each celebrity in the show. They are chosen from the roots of Punjab and will drive the show.

Talking about her upcoming show, she says, “I have worn many hats in this creative field from acting to singing to being a video jockey. But I believe hosting helps in connecting with the audience in a better way whether it is the spontaneity or extrovert nature or pleasing personality.”

“I have started my career as an anchor and I was thrilled when I got this offer. The good thing about this particular show is, it integrates anchoring as well as acting. I am basically from Chandigarh and it makes more special that I get to host this show in my native language. It always makes me happy to come back to my roots”, she adds.

Khushboo Grewal is a playback singer and an actor. She acted in TV shows like 'Dil, Dosti, Dance', 'Rang Badalti Odhani' and many more. She also acted in Punjabi films like ‘Munde UK De’, ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Bhaji in problem’.

Her singing career started with the song with film hate Story 2, Boss, Calendar girls, Baaghi and many more. Her latest Bollywood film was 'Dream Girl', where she sang ‘Gat Gat’ for the film.