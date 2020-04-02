Singer Adam Schlesinger dies of COVID-19

MUMBAI: Award-winning singer-songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for his work with rock band Fountains Of Wayne, was reported to have died after he was diagnosed with coronavirus. He was 52.

The "Stacy's Mom" singer was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 in February, a fan suggested he had been placed in a medically-induced coma - a fact his longtime lawyer, Josh Grier, disputed earlier this week, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"He's very sick and is heavily sedated, as are all people on ventilators, but no one has used the word 'coma' to me," Grier said.

Another attorney, Jaime Herman, told portal WENN: "The reports that Adam is in a medically-induced coma are inaccurate. His doctors have not used that terminology."

A family statement, also obtained by WENN, read: "Thank you for the outpouring of love for Adam and his family. Adam has been hospitalized with COVID-19. He's on a ventilator and has been sedated to facilitate his recovery.

"He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Schlesinger won three Emmys for his work on TV, as well as two Grammy Awards, and two Tony nominations for his musical "Cry-Baby".

He becomes the latest musician to lose his life to the killer virus following the deaths of country singer Joe Diffie, jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, the Arrows frontman Alan Merrill, and Afro-jazz legend Manu Dibango.