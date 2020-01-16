Singer Arjun Kanungo to make acting debut with Salman Khan's Radhe

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bigg Boss Season 13 as well as for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. It is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Sohail Khan under the banner of Reel Life Productions Private Limited. The movie also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. It is scheduled to be released on 22 May 2020.

Singer Arjun Kanungo, known for songs like Khoon Choos Le, Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, La La La, and many more, will be making his Bollywood debut in acting in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

The singer himself shared this news on his social media account. He wrote, 'First big drop of 2020! You will see me acting in #Radhe this Eid!! A huge huge thank you to the amazing @beingsalmankhan for believing in me and giving me this opportunity New year, new goals!' The singer said to HT that he is excited about his role and that it is Salman’s vision for him and it means a lot that he gave him a chance to be a part of the film. He further revealed that it’s a dream come true moment for him as he will get to work with megastar Salman.

Arjun said that he hasn’t been able to sleep since he has started shooting for the film. Talking about his character in the film Arjun said that he plays a nuanced character which is an important and difficult one and his fans will be surprised to see him in his character.

Have a look at his post.