Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'

Bollywood singer Shaan is all set to step into the acting world with filmmaker Paparao Biyyala's upcoming musical 'Music School'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 20:18
movie_image: 
Shaan

MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Shaan is all set to step into the acting world with filmmaker Paparao Biyyala's upcoming musical 'Music School'.

Expressing his delight and gratitude, Shaan said: "When I first began working on a song for 'Music School', I had no idea I would end up starring in it as well. When I was recording the song, the director of the film Paparao Biyyala felt I would be the perfect match for the character they were looking at and proposed the idea to cast me."

He added: "I had an idea of the story as I was recording the song, but when Paparao sir narrated the script I was instantly on board. It was an extremely beautiful journey shooting for the film, we majorly shot in Goa and it added to the beauty and lively experience. I am extremely thankful to Paparao sir for giving me this opportunity and making me a part of his passion project."

Director Paparao Biyyala shared they were looking for a flamboyant, energetic and lively person for the character but had no luck in finding the perfect match.

"I then saw Shaan recording one of the songs from the film, he was so excited and happy, he was literally dancing while recording and I immediately felt we found our guy. Shaan is not just a brilliant singer but also an effortless actor and most importantly a wonderful person. His positive aura and charming attitude convinced me to cast him in Music School."

Shaan has recorded an original song in the film that is set to be released this week and he plays a pivotal role in the film which also stars Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi as the lead along with an ensemble cast comprising respected and experienced senior actors as well as a bunch of talented newcomers as child artists.

'Music School' is a musical narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by the society, parents and teachers. With 11 songs in the film, three of them have been recreated from 'The Sound of Music', situationally woven beautifully in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

Directed and produced by IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, the musical film employs an ace team of technicians.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It was released on May 12 by PVR in Hindi - Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

SOURCE : IANS

 

Shaan Paparao Biyyala Dil Raju Yamini Films Hyderabad lingual film Tellycahakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 20:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Shocking twist! Pratiksha gets the police support, and threatens to put Mandeep in jail!
MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Part 2 of Anil Kapoor-starrer OTT series 'The Night Manager' drops on June 30
MUMBAI :Part 2 of the streaming series 'The Night Manager', which is the Hindi-language adaptation of the eponymous...
Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI :Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season...
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed reveals where she gets her inspiration from and why headlines don’t bother her, says “if journalism has lost its meaning in today’s day..”, Read For the Full Story!
MUMBAI: Urofi Javed has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs for her unconventional dressing style. She is known for her out...
Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir dies following horse riding accident
MUMBAI :Miss Universe finalist Sienna Weir has died at the age of 23 following a horse riding accident at Windsor Polo...
Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'
MUMBAI : Bollywood singer Shaan is all set to step into the acting world with filmmaker Paparao Biyyala's upcoming...
Recent Stories
Shaan
Singer Shaan to make his acting debut with musical 'Music School'
Latest Video
Related Stories
Agent
Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'
Sridevi
Debutante Amrin Qureshi: 'Sridevi has always inspired me'
Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba
'Jawani Jaaneman Haseen Dilruba': Parveen Babi's sparkling career - and sad life
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s multi-lingual musical film ‘Music School’ announced; makers Yamini Films reveal the first look
Mahesh Bhatt
When Mahesh Bhatt ran away with Parveen Babi during her mental health treatment
Seerat Kapoor
Women's Day Special: Seerat Kapoor says, 'Men are not hot-headed, they have a vulnerable side, women need to understand them too'