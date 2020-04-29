News

Singer Shweta Pandit welcomes baby girl amid lockdown in Italy

Shweta Pandit, who is a popular singer, has delivered her baby amid lockdown in Italy.

By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 12:22 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading daily, singer Shweta Pandit has delivered her baby amid lockdown in Italy. 

The 33-years old singer, who is known for songs like Aankhein Khuli, Pairon Main Bandhan Hai, Thug Le, Madhubala, and many others, tied the knot with husband Ivano Fucci in 2016 and the couple are pure goals. Amidst the current crisis situation in the world, as the singer was pregnant, Shweta Pandit revealed she and husband Ivano are blessed with a baby girl.  The couple welcomed their firstborn amidst the lockdown in Italy, in the month of February. 

Speaking with the Times Of India, as Shweta Pandit and husband Ivano Fucci are blessed with a baby girl, the singer revealed that they have named her Izana. The singer said, “We’ve named her Izana, a name given as a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia, and it means ‘most powerful’.” Sharing the meaning behind the name Izana of her daughter, Shweta revealed that it means most powerful and is a title to the kind and compassionate monarchs in Ethiopia. Adding on further, Pandit disclosed that Izana was born on 8th February 2020, and mentioned she did not share the good news due to the COVID-2019 situation across the world. 

Speaking about it further, Shweta Pandit said, “It didn’t feel right to share our happiest news when everything around us was so difficult. The COVID-19 crisis in Italy was worse than it is in India currently.” The Soni Soni singer went on to share that as the lockdown situation in Italy will be lifted soon, hubby Ivano and she decided to share their happiness. 

