News

Sister Shweta posts cute throwback photo to wish Abhishek Bachchan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan shared an adorable throwback photograph of her actor brother Abhishek Bachchan, who turned 44 on Wednesday.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of their childhood days.

"Forever and a day with you, on a bicycle built for two," she captioned the image, where Abhishek can be seen sitting on a mini tractor like bicycle while Shweta is helping him ride the bicycle.

Abhishek replied by putting a heart and hugging face emoticon.

On the work front, Abishek will be seen in "The Big Bull", "Ludo" and "Bob Biswas". He was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's "Manmarziyaan" alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Tags > Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, LUDO, Bob Biswas, Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, TellyChakkar,

