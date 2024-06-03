Sizzle and Groove as our OG Sophie Choudry's is back with her latest drop 'Lips': An Electrifying Music Marvel

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:33
movie_image: 
Sophie Choudry

MUMBAI: Get ready to be enraptured by her beats because Sophie Choudry is back with another captivating track! Following the immense success of her last hit "Gori Hai," Sophie is all set to steal hearts once more with her mesmerizing presence in her latest music video, "Lips.”
Prepare to be dazzled as Sophie Choudry commands the screen with her electrifying presence in her latest music video, "Lips." Radiating boss lady vibes she sizzles on the screen with her powerful and irresistible allure, leaving hearts racing and pulses pounding with desire.

This electrifying music video is presented under the label of SAREGAMA, promising an unforgettable auditory and visual experience.

Under the direction of Ajay and Lovel, featuring alongside the OG Sophie Choudry is the extremely handsome actor and supermodel Freddy Daruwala and their chemistry is truly sizzling. “Lips' ' promises to be a visual spectacle, meticulously choreographed by the brilliant Ruel Dausan Varindani, the man behind the blockbusters Jugnu, tere vaaste and more. The music, crafted by young, incredible talent Raahi, and lyrics penned by the talented Ardaas, create an irresistible melody that will echo in your mind long after the final notes.

As the anticipation mounts for its release, Sophie shares her excitement stating, "I'm incredibly excited to reveal the magic of 'Lips.' This marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration of multiple songs with SAREGAMA, and after the overwhelming love showered upon 'Gori Hai,' I'm eager for 'Lips' to resonate in the same way. I’ve sung it in a different style, the vibe is very today, the hook is epic and I’m sure this will be trending across social media and streaming into everyone’s playlists and hearts!!

