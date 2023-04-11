Sizzling! All eyes for Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon as she is looking stunning in this photoshoot

Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani is grabbing the attention of the fans with this latest photoshoot that is getting viral over the internet
Rasha Thadani

MUMBAI : Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience over the time with her beautiful social media presence and some sizzling photoshoots. We have often seen the star getting clicked around the city with or without her mom Raveena Tandon and grabbing the attention of the fans and audience.

Much before stepping into the acting world Rasha Thadani has been ruling the hearts of millions with her posts and she has created a solid fan base who always look forward to the new pictures, posts and videos of the starkid.

Having said that, this new photoshoot of Rasha Thadani is getting viral all over the internet as she is looking stunning as she is spending time in Jaisalmer.

No doubt Rasha Thadani is looking supremely hot and cute at the same time and she is looking like a sparkling beauty, these clicks are attracting the eyeballs of the fans all over the internet. No doubt she is the Perfect Combination of cuteness and hotness who surely knows the right formula and mantra to set the internet on fire and rule the hearts of millions just by her looks.

Over the time we have seen many fans commenting on her post and requesting her to step into the acting world and definitely it will be a treat to watch Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon on the big screen.

Well what are your views, do you think she should make her acting debut, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

