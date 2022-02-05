Sizzling Chemistry! Vicky Kaushal looks picture-perfect with Shraddha Kapoor in the latest Havells’ trimmer Ad

MUMBAI: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, an electrical goods and consumer durables company announced its latest digital campaign with Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead. They have recently released a TVC on their social media platforms, with fans raving about the actors’ adorable chemistry.

Many fans have also coined Shraddha Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal with the names of ‘Vicksra’ and ‘Shravik’. Many fans have even expressed their desire to watch them do a film together soon.

Some other comments read, “They look so good together!”, “Shravik ”, “Waiting to see them in a movie together”. It will be rather interesting to see the duo collaborate on-screen for a movie.

A user wrote, “Vicshra#ShraddhaKapoor #vickykaushal”, while another user wrote, “These two @havellsindia #ShraddhaKapoor #vickykaushal”.

The third user wrote, “Finally #VickyKaushal #ShraddhaKapoor for @havellsindia ”.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal who was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Sardar Udham Singh, will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’. Vicky also has Govinda Mera Naam alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in his kitty.

