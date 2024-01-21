Sizzling! Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Amy Jackson, who wore the Krésha Bajaj saree better?

MUMBAI: A saree means a lot of things to Indian women around the globe. They have always been an elegant piece of Indian culture and tradition but with time, they have turned into one of the most exceptional fashion statements around the world.

In fact, sarees have always been one of the most fashionable, classiest, and of course, seriously versatile ethnic wear ensembles in our wardrobes, evolving with time. This is exactly why a saree can never really be boring, can they? Many leading ladies from the entertainment industry have proven the same with their beyond-classy ensembles.

A classy and vibrant red modern pre-stitched saree has recently been worn by both the globally loved actresses, Amy Jackson and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. But, who wore it better? Let’s just zoom into the details of these divas’ overall looks to find a definite answer. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently chose to wear a classy and bright red saree, created by none other than her talented best friend, Krésha Bajaj. The pre-stitched modern saree had a thoroughly embellished bodice with a unique mesh-laden oh-so-sultry neckline with full sleeves. The pretty ensemble has been created with flowery and shimmery embroidery. However, the thigh-high side slit won all the attention.

Furthermore, the talented Kushi actress decided to go for the minimalistic route to accessorize her vibrant ensemble, with dainty diamond stud earrings. She also chose to go for a subtle and glamorous makeup look with well-shaped eyebrows, light eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and a small and soft touch of red lipstick on the diva’s lips. This look accentuates her natural beauty. On the other hand, her hair was styled into soft curls, which framed her face perfectly.

Amy Jackson recently wore the same red shimmery and glittery vibrant red saree created by the fashion maven, Krésha Bajaj. This fashion-forward pre-stitched saree was laden with flowery nature-inspired threadwork and embroidery. A blouse with a sheer netted high neckline and back neck added layers of sultriness to the pretty ensemble. The side slit elevated the outfit beyond comparison. Furthermore, the talented Robot 2.0 actress chose to go for statement pieces to accessorize her oh-so-classy ensemble.

The diva did this with dangling and layered diamond earrings with a matching ring. She also chose to go for a beyond-sexy makeup look with well-shaped eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, and black eyeliner on fleek. The well-contoured look also had subtly blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and glossy light red colored lip oil. On the other hand, her hair was styled into a sleek bun that made sure her sincerely beautiful face was visible. We are obsessed with the diva’s overall look.

It’s quite safe to say that both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson radiated elegance in Krésha Bajaj's vibrant red pre-stitched saree. They both were able to bring their unique charms and twists to the outfit, showcasing their sense of style and styling abilities. These divas have truly proven that fashion is an art through which one can express their individuality and embrace their uniqueness like a boss. Therefore, the debate on who wore it better remains subjective, celebrating diversity and creativity. We honestly love both of these gorgeous looks, don’t you?

