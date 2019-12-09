Sky is Pink to stream on Netflix from...

MUMBAI: The Sky is Pink is a 2019 biographical film portraying her parent’s determination to fight all obstacles and every crisis that lay in front of her till the time she was alive. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles, the movie was a success at the Box office and also critically acclaimed.

Like any other movies, The Sky is Pink too will stream on the OTT platforms. It will be available for streaming on Netflix on 11 December 2019. Netflix will stream a lot of exciting Indian movies in December which you can enjoy with your subscription.

It’s a must-watch movie and the performances of the actors were commendable and worth watching, the story will touch you and will make you weep.