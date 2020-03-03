"Sleepwalkers is a very passionate project for me and the entire team" shares Radhika Apte on her directorial debut 

MUMBAI: One of the most versatile actors in the industry, Radhika Apte has delivered some of her best performances on the silver screen and the digital platform.

With her last few OTT projects, she has made a name for herself internationally as well. Now, the actor is all set to make her debut as a director with an upcoming short film, Sleepwalkers.

Talking about her decision to direct, the actress says, “I wanted to direct for myself. When I wrote a short film, I knew I had to direct it. It was fun and I had a great time doing it. Sleepwalkers is a very passionate project for me and the entire team.”

She further adds, “It is not like I am switching to direction. I have no such intention. The way one manages multiple acting projects, I will manage acting and directing if need be. But I don’t even know when I would be directing next. I don’t want to do it necessarily, unless I really, really want to direct again. If I write something interesting or if I passionately feel like directing, then I will. Maybe, I might not even direct anything in the future. Who knows?”

Radhika will be seen next in Raat Akeli hai alongside Nawazzudin Siddiqui. for which she has finished shooting her first schedule in Lucknow. Fans are truly excited to see what the actor has to deliver in terms of her direction.