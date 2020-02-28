Slice becomes the thickest mango drink in India; Unveils a new brand campaign featuring brand ambassador Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI: Making this summer season sweeter, PepsiCo brings the taste of irresistible mangoes in a new avatar with the launch of the new reformulated Slice, making it India’s thickest mango drink. This claim is substantiated by an independent research conducted by Nielsen. A fun new TVC campaign, ‘Naya Slice Itna Thick Kaise’, featuring eminent actor and brand ambassador Katrina Kaif has also been unveiled today.

The new TVC breaks away from the stereotype Slice advertisement and intends to engage with consumers about the product in a new avatar, focusing on the joy of indulgence and romances the product. The film opens with Katrina relishing the thick, delicious and juicy new Slice. Cut to the next scene, she asks for possible reasons for new Slice being so thick. The film progresses with three different characters sharing their quirky and amusing reasons. Katrina ultimately invokes and engages with consumers by asking them, ‘Slice Itna Thick Kaise’ and finally urging them to try the New Slice.

Speaking on the occasion, Vineet Sharma, Director, Juices, PepsiCo India said, “Mango based beverage category continues to grow in India with mango fans savoring beverages that offer a taste which is closest to a real mango experience. At PepsiCo, we listen to our consumers and remain focused on evolving our offerings to meet the ever-changing consumer needs. Thus, we have launched the new Slice, which is the thickest and tastiest Mango drink in India. Furthermore, we have launched an exciting new brand campaign featuring Katrina Kaif that will further deepen the brand’s connect, increase awareness and drive trials for the new Slice in the country. We hope everyone will enjoy both the new Slice and our campaign.”

Speaking on the campaign, Katrina Kaif, Brand Ambassador, Slice said, "My association with Slice goes back over a decade and is reflective of the love I have for the brand. I am excited to bring back the iconic Slice campaign this time with an amusing twist. The new creative comically captures how Slice has become even more indulgent, stylised in a retro and modern fashion. I'm eager for the new campaign to hit the screens and for the audience to enjoy Slice even more than before"

Sumati Singh, Executive Creative Director & VP from Creative Agency, Wunderman Thompson, further added, “Consumer research showed that Slice is thicker than other mango drinks and this insight formed the core of our creative route. Slice ‘Itna Thick Kaise?’ delves into the fun, quirky reasons that makes the mango beverage so thick. Bringing this creative articulation alive is brand ambassador Katrina Kaif, who is seen depicting every mango lover’s delight rather effortlessly in the new TVC. We are confident that Slice ‘Itna Thick Kaise?’ will resonate strongly with consumers and set the tone for the upcoming summer season.”

The new Slice will be available from March 2020 across the retail outlets in the country. The new Slice campaign would also be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor and social media.