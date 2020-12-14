Smita Patil Death Anniversary: Are we going to see late actress’s Boipic, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Smita Patil, was the finest actress who appeared in film, television and theatre. The actress was regarded among the finest stage and film actresses of her times and one of the greatest film actresses of all time, Patil appeared in over 80 Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada films in a career that spanned just over a decade. There have been numerous attempts to make the authoritative biopic on the late Smita Patil who died at the age of 31 in 1986 after giving birth to her son Prateik. It’s a story that has all the elements of a bestseller: drama, passion, infidelity, adultery and a life tragically cut short by death at the peak of its productivity. Why did Smita have to go so early? The question has haunted her fans for 34 years. Earlier on, one of Smita’s favourite directors Govind Nihalani wanted keenly to make a film on her. So did Ketan Mehta who directed in her most iconic film Mirch Masala. Both personally told me how keen they were to make a film on Smita’s life.

“But the problem back then was that Smita’s family specially her sister, stood guard over her life not allowing anyone to trespass anywhere close to Smita’s story,” says an actress who knows Smita and her family well. This is the problem with celebrity biopics on India. The family comes in the way. Recently Imtiaz Ali dropped the idea of a Madhubala biopic after her finally intervened. Several directors have come forward to make bio-pics on Meena Kumari only to hastily beat a retreat after Meenaji’s husband Kamal Amrohi’s family claim that only they have the right to make a film on her. It’s another matter that they’ve done nothing so far.

ALSO READ – (Megastar Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a heartfelt tweet for celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza's speedy recovery)

We recently heard of several Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopics. They never went beyond talks. Ramesh Sippy who directed Smita Patil in the classic Shakti says, “I’d love to make a film on Smita’s life. But who will play Smita?” My choice to play Smita? Tabu. Or Radhika Apte.

Shabana Azmi disagrees. “I cant think of anyone who can match the intensity of her eyes ..The camera loved her and she could speak volumes with one searing look. And I’m saying that in all honesty.”

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Mohan Kapur in 'Ms. Marvel' web series)