News

Smita Patil Death Anniversary: Are we going to see late actress’s Boipic, READ MORE

One of the finest actors in Indian Cinema, Smita Patil, who died on December 13, 1986. While earlier on, a few directors were keen on making a film on her, there was one problem. Read on to find out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Dec 2020 01:51 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Smita Patil, was the finest actress who appeared in film, television and theatre. The actress was regarded among the finest stage and film actresses of her times and one of the greatest film actresses of all time, Patil appeared in over 80 Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada films in a career that spanned just over a decade. There have  been numerous  attempts to make the  authoritative biopic on the late Smita Patil who died  at the age of 31 in 1986  after giving birth  to her son Prateik. It’s a story that has  all the elements of  a bestseller: drama, passion, infidelity, adultery and  a  life tragically  cut short  by death at the peak of its productivity. Why did Smita have  to go so early? The question has haunted her fans for  34 years. Earlier on, one of Smita’s favourite directors Govind Nihalani wanted  keenly to make  a film on her.  So did Ketan Mehta who directed in her most iconic film Mirch Masala. Both personally told me  how keen they were  to  make  a film on Smita’s life. 

“But the  problem  back then was that Smita’s family specially her sister, stood guard over her  life not allowing anyone to trespass  anywhere close to Smita’s story,” says an  actress who  knows Smita  and her family well. This is the problem with celebrity biopics on India.  The  family comes in the way. Recently  Imtiaz Ali dropped the idea  of a Madhubala biopic after her finally intervened. Several directors have come forward to make bio-pics on  Meena Kumari  only to hastily beat a retreat  after Meenaji’s  husband Kamal Amrohi’s family claim that only they have the  right to make a film on her. It’s another matter that they’ve done  nothing so  far.

ALSO READ – (Megastar Amitabh Bachchan dedicates a heartfelt tweet for celebrity choreographer Remo D'Souza's speedy recovery)

We recently heard of several Sushant Singh Rajput’s biopics. They never went beyond talks. Ramesh Sippy  who directed  Smita Patil in the classic Shakti says, “I’d  love to make  a film on Smita’s life. But who will  play Smita?” My choice to play Smita?  Tabu.  Or Radhika Apte.

Shabana Azmi disagrees. “I cant think of anyone who can match the intensity of her eyes ..The camera loved her and she could speak volumes with one searing look. And I’m saying that in all honesty.”

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Mohan Kapur in 'Ms. Marvel' web series)

Tags Smita Patil death anniversary Govind Nihalani Mirch Masala Meena Kumari Imtiaz Ali Ramesh Sippy Or Radhika Apte Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest