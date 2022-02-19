So Cute! Kajol pens down a sweet note on the eve of mother-in-law Veena Devgn’s birthday

MUMBAI: Kajol has shared a sweet birthday post for her mother-in-law Veena Devgan. The actor joked that she feels more married to her than to her actor husband, Ajay Devgn.

Kajol shared a picture in which she is seen decked up in a white and golden saree, posing alongside Veena Devgan, who is in a yellow salwar kameez. The actor wrote along with it, “When you marry a man you don’t only marry him. It’s his whole family as well. So, here’s a cheer to someone who has always been there for me and on many days, I feel more married to than even my husband. Happy happy birthday to this awesome woman. Veena Devgan.”

One of her fans reacted to the post, “This is sooo cute, you guys are mother-in-law daughter-in-law goals.” Another said, “You look sooo beautiful! Thank you for brightening up my weekend.”

During his and Kajol's appearane on Koffee With Karan, Ajay had talked about how close Kajol is to his mother. He had said that his mom Veena feels more secure with Kajol than with him and the actor, too, loves to spend time with her mother-in-law and her friends. He even shared an incident when Kajol was having a blast at her mother-in-law's birthday party.

Kajol was last seen in the 2021 film, Tribhanga, which was released on Netflix. Her upcoming project includes ‘Salaam Venky’ helmed by Revathy in which she plays a character called Sujata.

