“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video

Aryan Khan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to his latest public appearance, check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 16:25
movie_image: 
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video

MUMBAI :Over the time with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has indeed created a strong mark not only at social media but also into the hearts and minds of the fans, the fans indeed always look forward to the pictures, posts and spotting videos of Aryan Khan.

 


 

Having said that this latest video of Aryan Khan is getting viral all over internet, Aryan Khan was clicked around the city as he was seen attending a party, he is looking supremely handsome as he was clicked around the city, the fans are showering all the love towards Aryan Khan, but there are few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons


ALSO READ – Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?


As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that Aryan Khan has a lot of attitude and why he cannot smile, why serious every time. Whereas many people are saying why his clothes are torn and they are taunting that it is sad he does not have any money to buy clothes.

 
What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Aryan Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.


For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar
 

ALSO READ –  Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test

Aryan Khan ARYAN KHAN FANS ARYAN KHAN TROLLS Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Actor Gagan Anand all set to enter Sandiip Sickand’s Lag Jaa Gale on Zee TV!
MUMBAI :  Lag Ja Gale, produced by SOL Productions PVT Ltd. & Sandiip Films will showcase the story of an unlikely...
Spoiler Alert! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni: Ravi will forcefully marry Pratiksha at gunpoint
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Tripta Parashar has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing contribution, we...
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video
MUMBAI :Over the time with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Dilpreet tells Veer about Khushwant, Amrita gets arrested
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal`
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rahata Hai” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for this latest video
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video