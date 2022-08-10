“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video

MUMBAI :Over the time with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has indeed created a strong mark not only at social media but also into the hearts and minds of the fans, the fans indeed always look forward to the pictures, posts and spotting videos of Aryan Khan.





Having said that this latest video of Aryan Khan is getting viral all over internet, Aryan Khan was clicked around the city as he was seen attending a party, he is looking supremely handsome as he was clicked around the city, the fans are showering all the love towards Aryan Khan, but there are few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons



As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that Aryan Khan has a lot of attitude and why he cannot smile, why serious every time. Whereas many people are saying why his clothes are torn and they are taunting that it is sad he does not have any money to buy clothes.



What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Aryan Khan, do let us know in the comment section below.



