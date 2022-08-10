“So sad, he does not have money to buy clothes,” say netizens as they troll Aryan Khan on this latest video

MUMBAI :Over the time, with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has indeed created a strong mark, not only on social media but also into the hearts and minds of the masses.



The fans indeed always look forward to the pictures, posts and spotting videos of Aryan Khan and what he is upto these days and how he will begin his journey.



Having said that, this latest video of Aryan Khan is getting viral all over internet.

Aryan Khan was clicked around the city as he was seen attending a party. He is looking supremely handsome as he was clicked, and the fans are showering a lot of love towards Aryan Khan. However, there are a few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons.



As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that Aryan Khan has a lot of attitude and why can't he smile?

Why serious every time? Whereas many people are saying why his clothes are torn and they are taunting that it is sad he does not have any money to buy clothes.



What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Aryan Khan?

