“So sad, he does not have money to buy clothes,” say netizens as they troll Aryan Khan on this latest video

Aryan Khan is getting some negative and unhealthy comments with regards to his latest public appearance, check out the comments below.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 16:25
movie_image: 
“So sad he does not have money to buy clothes” netizens trolls Aryan Khan on this latest video

MUMBAI :Over the time, with his public appearance and his amazing looks Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has indeed created a strong mark, not only on social media but also into the hearts and minds of the masses.


The fans indeed always look forward to the pictures, posts and spotting videos of Aryan Khan and what he is upto these days and how he will begin his journey.

 


Having said that, this latest video of Aryan Khan is getting viral all over internet.
Aryan Khan was clicked around the city as he was seen attending a party. He is looking supremely handsome as he was clicked, and the fans are showering a lot of love towards Aryan Khan. However, there are a few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons.

 


ALSO READ – Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that Aryan Khan has a lot of attitude and why can't he smile?

Why serious every time? Whereas many people are saying why his clothes are torn and they are taunting that it is sad he does not have any money to buy clothes.


What are your views on these comments coming from the side of netizens for Aryan Khan?

Do let us know in the comment section below.
For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –  Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test

Aryan Khan ARYAN KHAN FANS ARYAN KHAN TROLLS Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Suhana Khan Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 02/21/2023 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Durga Aur Charu: Anirban decides to marry Durga
MUMBAI:The recently launched show Durga and Charu has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir and Prachi both decide to adopt Khushi
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Spoiler Alert! Rab Se Hai Dua: Dadi indicates Ghazal pushing her down the stairs
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Woh Toh Hai Albela: A helpless Sayuri decides to end her life
MUMBAI :Rajan Shahi's show "Woh Toh Hai Albela" is making a lot of noise for all the right reasons. It features Shaheer...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi will unknowingly make Manjari dial Akshara’s number leaving her shocked
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Recent Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Rang Rasiya fame actress Tripta Parashar raised the temperature with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Hotness Alert! Here are the times Rang Rasiya actress Tripta Parashar raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Rang Rasiya fame actress Tripta Parashar raised the temperature with her hot looks, check out
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
These unseen childhood pictures of Parineeti Chopra with her family are too cute to handle
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal`
Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Shehzada box office collection day 4: After a dull weekend, Kartik Aaryan starrer doesn’t pass the Monday test
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rahata Hai” netizens trolls Nysa Devgan for this latest video
“Isko bhi iski Mummy ki tarah Lagta rehta Hai,” say netizen as they troll Nysa Devgan on this latest video