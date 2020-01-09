Social media users cancel their tickets for Chhapaak as Deepika Padukone visits JNU

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. The actress is making headlines for her upcoming film, Chhapaak, which is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak stars Deepika as Malti who suffers an attack in the film. However, ahead of its release, Chhapaak has landed itself in trouble. Well, Deepika visited JNU in order to extend support to the protests against the mob violence that the students of the university were recently subjected to. While many B-Town celebs and social media users hailed the actress for taking a stand, many others targeted her for the same. After having visited JNU, Deepika landed in a soup when netizens perceived her gesture as a publicity stunt for her upcoming film Chhapaak. As a result, just two days before the film's release, it has sparked controversy with #BoycottChhapaak trending on Twitter.

Many users posted screenshots of getting their advance booking cancelled for Chhapaak as they boycotted the film and urged the others to do the same. Some even unfollowed and blocked Deepika on social media platforms and circulated screenshots of the same on Twitter. While some even shared the same picture repeatedly and spread rumours of about 500 tickets being cancelled after the incident took place.

Take a look below:

Many IT cell members have booked and cancelled exact same ticket for #Chappak #boycottchhapaak

Gold - A10, A8, A9 pic.twitter.com/6TDiGPLeO4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 8, 2020

About 500 people on twitter have cancelled the same ticket for chhapaak. pic.twitter.com/tooJbPdKdZ — - (@saandhux) January 8, 2020