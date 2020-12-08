Soha Ali Khan organizes a virtual birthday bash for mother Sharmila Tagore; the PIC is simply adorable!

MUMBAI: Yesteryear's superstar Sharmila Tagore recently ringed her 76th Birthday and daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and daughter Soha Ali Khan shared an emotional note for the actress. And like a lot of us, it looks the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Sharmila's birthday celebrations too. But, hey, there's always a way out! Though not in person, Soha made it a point to make her mom's special day even more special by organising a virtual birthday bash.

Taking to her Insta story, Soha gave fans a peek into the same and her little munchkin Inaaya Kemmu, too, was a part of it. The picture saw Soha, with Inaaya sitting on her lap, engrossed in a happy video call Sharmila Tagore and other friends and family members of them. She decorated that post with a fancy happy birthday gif. The smile on Sharmila, Soha and Inaaya's faces were inevitable. Prior to this, Soha had taken to her Instagram and shared glimpses of all her past birthday celebrations, which she had organised for Sharmila. She, however, also expressed her sadness on not being able to meet her this year.

"We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon," wrote Soha.

Check out her posts:

Bebo, in her sweet post for the veteran actress, wrote, "To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law.”

Well, this is a really sweet gesture and surely the actress made a memory.

