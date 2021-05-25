Soha Ali Khan shares glimpse of husband Kunal Khemu's birthday celebrations

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and his wife Soha Ali Khan are indeed one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Fans all over say that they are an example of the perfect couple. Over time, we have seen some amazing pictures coming from them, which set some amazing family goals as well. Today, Kunal Khemu turns 38.

He is known for his versatile acting skills, and on this special day, his actress wife Soha Ali Khan took to her social media handle and gave us a glimpse of her husband's 38th birthday celebrations.

In these pictures, we see the actor posing with his family and cutting a cake.

Indeed, these birthday pictures are the best thing on the internet today as they gave us major family goals.

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan were seen in the movie 99, which was released in the year 2009.

Khemu was in a live-in relationship with actress Soha Ali Khan since May 2013. The couple got engaged in July 2014 and got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on 25 January 2015 in the presence of selected members of Soha's family.

On the work front, Kunal Khemu was last seen in the comedy movie Lootcase, which was a digital release.

