News

Soha Ali Khan wants a 'magic wand'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2021 10:11 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan could really use a magic wand right now, going by her social media post on Friday.

Soha posted a picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Instagram, where she is seen playing with a wand.

"Could really use a magic wand right about now," she wrote on the image.

Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu, also shared a video of her daughter running around and playing in the house.

"Keeping spirits high with our party for 1! #lockdown #stayhomestaysafe," she captioned the video.

Kunal and Soha got married in 2015 and Inaaya was born in 2017.

SOURCE: IANS 

Tags Soha Ali Khan daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Kunal Kemmu Rang De Basanti Mr Joe B. Carvalho Ghayal once again Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest