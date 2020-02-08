News

Soha falls playing tug-of-war at Inaaya's sports day

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: It was actress Soha Ali Khan's first sport day as a parent and she got a "little carried" while playing tug-of-war at her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's school.

Soha on Friday took to Twitter where she shared a video of herself from Inaaya's sports day event.

In the clip, she can be seen playing tug-of-war with parents of other school children. However, the actress lost the game and fell on the ground as the opposite teamed pulled the rope with all their strength.

She captioned the video, "My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit 'carried away' in the tug of war - literally! @toddenindia thank you for organising the best first sports day ever! We love you."

Kunal and Soha are often seen sharing sneak-peeks of their day to day life and their daughter on social media. The two got married in January 2015. They welcomed their bundle of joy Inaaya in 2017.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

Tags Soha Ali Khan Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Twitter Kunal Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do power yoga along with Shilpa Shetty
SIDNAAZ, Paras-Mahira and Asim-Rashami-Arti do... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
08 Feb 2020 03:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used them
Arti-Shehnaaz feel as if Sidharth Shukla has used... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here