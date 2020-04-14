Sohum Shah takes inspiration from Kangana Ranaut for meditation

MUMBAI: Mental well being is the very need of the hour,keeping our anxiety levels on check and mind at peace is essential part of our lives and from the olden days meditation has been the mantra to a calm and compose personality.

Recently actor Sohum Shah posted a picture of him meditating on his Instagram and captioned it as how during the shoot if their film Simran Kangana had inspired her to meditate. The picture is do fulfilling as we see sohum sitting ina lush green garden and peacefully meditating. Sohum was the main lead opposite Kangana in the film Simran and that was the time Sohum had managed to inculcate this good habit from Kangana.

Sohum in a very positive way went on saying" I noticed on the sets of simran that kangana was so calm, composed,when I came to know it was through meditation she manages to be so relaxed I started and it has only improved my life for good.My anxiety,tensions seemed so smooth and I could focus in a much better way through meditation."

In the work front Sohum will be seen in Reema Kagti's 'Fallen' and also in the mega project Big bull opposite Abhisek Bachchan. The Tumbaad actor keeps us hooked with his interesting Live chats and Instagram post during this lockdown.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-8wHSXp0wU/?igshid=nhbz6dw9r61n