Soldier turns 22: here is how actress Preity Zinta remembers the film and showers love on Bobby Deol

MUMBAI: Soldier starring Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol completes 22 years ever since it was released. And even after so many years, the film is still remembered and loved for its pairing and songs. Preity and Bobby’s chemistry in the film is noteworthy and is still adored by all. To note, though the dimpled beauty made her Bollywood debut with the Dil Se, but it was Abbas–Mustan’s 1998 directorial that gave her instant fame. And as this blockbuster film completes 22 years of its release today, Preity takes a stroll down the memory lane and celebrates the milestone on social media.

The 45-year-old actress dedicated a sweet post wherein she reminisced the sweet memories connected with the film and expressed her gratitude to the entire team. Taking to her Instagram handle, the star shared a small clip of the film’s title song alongside a sweet note. Alongside the video, she wrote, “Remembering Soldier my super Hot & super Cool movie. So many things to be grateful for. My warm clothes for starters. It was freezing cold & so windy when we were shooting.”

Her post further read as, “On the other side poor Bobby was feeling so cold and shivering I’m also grateful that my first feature as a lead had an unbelievable soundtrack Thank you @RameshTaurani #AbbasMustan and the entire cast and crew for the fun we had in Australia, New Zealand & Rajasthan. I love you @iambobbydeol You are the bestest @tips #Soldier #Memories #Music #Fun #Frozen #Fabulous #Ting #22yearsofSoldier.”

On a related note, Soldier was declared as a blockbuster by the Box Office India and was the 3rd highest grossing film of the year in India. Needless to say, the film had evergreen hit numbers including the title song, Mere Dil Jigar Se and Tera Rang Balle Balle that are still loved by all.

