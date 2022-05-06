Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers. Read on.

Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers. Read on.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 08:15
movie_image: 
celebrities

MUMBAI: Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities.  The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers.

Well, as per this year’s Duff & Phelps report, cricketer Virat Kohli is once again the most valuable celebrity in the country followed by actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar who secured the second and third spot, respectively. Meanwhile, as per the Digital Acceleration 2.0 report by Kroll, the rankings are based on brand values derived from the celebrities’ brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. Check out India’s 10 most valuable celebrities.

Virat Kohli: The cricketer retains the top position for the fifth consecutive year with a brand value of $185.7 million. According to the Duff & Phelps report, the cricketer’s brand value saw a decline after he retired as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Nonetheless, he continues to be the most powerful celebrity in India.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! This is why Virat Kohli never proposed to Anushka Sharma

2 Ranveer Singh: The actor has seen a major jump in his brand equity this year. The actor now holds the second position in the Duff & Phelps 2021 report with a brand value of $158.3 million.

3. Akshay Kumar: Akshay has landed himself the third position on the most valuable celebrity list with a brand value of $139.6 million.

4 Alia Bhatt: The pretty lady has now become the youngest celebrity on Duff & Phelps list with a brand value of $68.1 million. Her solo lead film Gangubai Kathiawadi became one of 2022’s biggest hits and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

5. MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni recently announced his resignation as the captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The cricket legend saw a raise in his brand value which is now estimated at $61.2 million. The report further mentioned that Dhoni has over 25 brands in his portfolio even post retirement.

6. Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood megastar continues to win hearts with his love for cinema and sheer hard work. Big B has secured the sixth position on the list with a brand value of $54.2 million. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule’s critically acclaimed film Jhund.

7. Deepika Padukone: The actress has bagged the seventh spot on the list this year with a brand value of $51.6 million.

8. Salman Khan: With a brand value of $51.6 million, the B-town star also earned a spot on Duff & Phelps annual Celebrity Brand Valuation list.

9. Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself with breakthrough performances in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and others. He has bagged the ninth position on the list with a brand value of $49.3 million.

10. Hrithik Roshan: The handsome hunk has secured the tenth position on the list with a brand value of $48.5 million.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Interesting! Hrithik Roshan to be part of KGF Chapter-3?

CREDIT:  GQINDIA

Hrithik Roshan Ayushmann Khurrana Virat Kohli Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Akshay Kumar Alia Bhatt MS Dhoni Amitabh Bachchan Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Massive Twist! Sai decides to escape from Hell, hopes for Virat and Pakhi’s union
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers. Read on.
MUMBAI: Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities.  ...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: High Point Drama! Gungun gets in full action mode to SAVE Anubhav
MUMBAI: Popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
Oops! From Shivangi Joshi to Vivian Dsena, TV celebs who have become victims of poor scripts
MUMBAI: We have often seen television shows have left an unforgettable mark in the minds of people and television...
Sargun Mehta on 'Saunkan Saunkne' becoming a hit: My first reaction was to jump with joy
MUMBAI: It's celebration time for actress-producer Sargun Mehta as 'Saunkan Saunkne', a Punjabi film she has produced...
Rajev Paul's got his birthday gift early this year..!
MUMBAI: Rajev Paul who is currently seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 is happy to be celebrating his birthday with his close...
Recent Stories
celebrities
Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers. Read on.
Latest Video