Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers. Read on.

MUMBAI: Some of the most popular actors of B-town have made it to the list of India's 10 most valuable celebrities. The list also includes two immensely popular cricketers.

Well, as per this year’s Duff & Phelps report, cricketer Virat Kohli is once again the most valuable celebrity in the country followed by actors Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar who secured the second and third spot, respectively. Meanwhile, as per the Digital Acceleration 2.0 report by Kroll, the rankings are based on brand values derived from the celebrities’ brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. Check out India’s 10 most valuable celebrities.

Virat Kohli: The cricketer retains the top position for the fifth consecutive year with a brand value of $185.7 million. According to the Duff & Phelps report, the cricketer’s brand value saw a decline after he retired as the captain of the Indian cricket team. Nonetheless, he continues to be the most powerful celebrity in India.

2 Ranveer Singh: The actor has seen a major jump in his brand equity this year. The actor now holds the second position in the Duff & Phelps 2021 report with a brand value of $158.3 million.

3. Akshay Kumar: Akshay has landed himself the third position on the most valuable celebrity list with a brand value of $139.6 million.

4 Alia Bhatt: The pretty lady has now become the youngest celebrity on Duff & Phelps list with a brand value of $68.1 million. Her solo lead film Gangubai Kathiawadi became one of 2022’s biggest hits and surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark.

5. MS Dhoni: MS Dhoni recently announced his resignation as the captain of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The cricket legend saw a raise in his brand value which is now estimated at $61.2 million. The report further mentioned that Dhoni has over 25 brands in his portfolio even post retirement.

6. Amitabh Bachchan: The Bollywood megastar continues to win hearts with his love for cinema and sheer hard work. Big B has secured the sixth position on the list with a brand value of $54.2 million. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule’s critically acclaimed film Jhund.

7. Deepika Padukone: The actress has bagged the seventh spot on the list this year with a brand value of $51.6 million.

8. Salman Khan: With a brand value of $51.6 million, the B-town star also earned a spot on Duff & Phelps annual Celebrity Brand Valuation list.

9. Ayushmann Khurrana: Ayushmann has carved a niche for himself with breakthrough performances in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15 and others. He has bagged the ninth position on the list with a brand value of $49.3 million.

10. Hrithik Roshan: The handsome hunk has secured the tenth position on the list with a brand value of $48.5 million.

