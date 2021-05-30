Somy Ali: Good neighbours are always a blessing just like good people are

MUMBAI: Among the positive sides of these dark times is how it has brought us close to our loved ones and people around us. Given our lifestyle, we have less time, sometimes we travel to other cities for work and all these make us secluded at times. There are times when we don’t even know our neighbours. However, Covid seems to have brought everyone close, says actor-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali.



“Actually I live in an apartment building and my work hours are such that I don’t get to really know my neighbours. But now I have started to know them slowly and I feel good about it. There are good things about knowing people, you get to learn so much,” she says.



She continues, “Of course good neighbours are always a blessing just like good people are, however I am never home so it’s hard to make connections with neighbours when I am not around. More so, my hours are very uncommon than regular 9-5pm typical jobs that people have in my building. I live by myself and absolutely love being self reliant and independent.”