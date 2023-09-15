Somy Ali praises Sunny Deol: He has proven to the world that love has no borders and no barriers

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO No More Tears, is looking forward to watching Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma starrer is directed by Anil Sharma.

“I am dying to watch the film because of the reviews. The subject is close to my heart given my father and his parents were born in India. However, after partition they moved to Pakistan. I always wished I had an opportunity to work with Sunny, but I was happy to be in a film with Dharamji (Dharmendra) and we spoke so much about Pakistan and how he and I both received our dialogues in Urdu. Can’t wait to watch the film,” she says.

Praising Sunny, Somy adds that Sunny has proven to the world that love has no borders and no barriers.

“This film holds a deeper message than we realise. In fact it has been proven that the nefarious acts of hatred are created and designed by the politicians not the people of both the countries. I remember during my time in India all my friends, Muslim or Hindi, celebrated each other’s festivals be it Eid or Diwali. And Gaddar has proven that fact quite blatantly. Particularly what Sunny said, no one has had the courage to say in 77 years. This is all political and is only making things worse to feed the political movements. While the innocent suffer and are plagued with hatred. I hope this film will make the politicians realise how much damage they have caused to innocent lives and how many Sakina’s lost their love because of their agendas. I can’t say much since I haven’t seen the film but I remember the first one and I was devastated about the two nations separating. That should have never happened. If I had a super power it would go back in time and we would all be Indians exactly the way it was meant to be,” she ends.


 

