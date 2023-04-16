Somy Ali recalls working with Saif: Nothing short of a real life standup comic

Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994 film 'Aao Pyaar Karen'.
MUMBAI : Former actress Somy Ali has reminisced about working with actor Saif Ali Khan and Prem Chopra in their 1994 film 'Aao Pyaar Karen'.

'Aao Pyaar Karen' is a romantic drama film directed by Ravindra Peepat. The film also stars Shilpa Shetty, Rakesh Bedi, Gulshan Grover, Mukesh Khanna and Himani Shivpuri. It is a remake of the 1992 Tamil film 'Chembaruthi'.

Somy took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of pictures from "29 years ago" featuring her, Saif and the veteran star Prem Chopra.

She captioned the post, "Can't believe this was 29 years ago!!! Time sure does fly! Best time ever working with Prem ji and playing his daughter who ironically is one of the nicest people I ever encountered in the industry."

The former actress, who has worked in films such as 'Andolan' and 'Mafia' among many others, said working with Saif was nothing short of a real life stand up comic.

"Saif always had our stomach in knots with his nonstop wit which was nothing short of a real life standup comic and kept the mood on the set perpetually fun/funny."

SOURCE-IANS

 

 

 

