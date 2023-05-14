Somy Ali recollects filmy days!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/14/2023 - 07:15
MUMBAI :One look at actress Somy Ali’s Instagram profile, and you know that she has been in a rather nostalgic mood. The actress, who now runs a US based NGO called No More Tears and helps victims of domestic abuse, has been reminiscing her days as a movie star. The actress put up two videos from her films.
In one of the videos, she thanks late choreographer Saroj Khan was helping her dance so well. “Missing Saroj ji, the best choreographer in Bollywood. She is only one who could make my two left feet move,” she captioned the video as saying. The clip was from her film Aao Pyaar Karen.
The other video is a clip from her film Anth. She captioned this as, “Anth 1994 Nostalgia.” She also tagged actor Suniel Shetty, and wrote, “Love this shirt”
Over the years, Somy has been seen in a lot of films such as Yaar Gaddar, Andolan and Mafia. Recently, Somy was featured in Discovery+ docuseries Fight or Flight.

 

 

