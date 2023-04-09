Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:45
movie_image: 
Somy Ali

MUMBAI: Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena in a way prove that love knows no boundary. In the news recently, Seema, a Pakistani married woman, who fell in love with Sachin, an Indian, travelled all the way here to reunite with him. They met over an online game. From being detained for illegal immigration, facing allegations that she must be a spy, to getting married and now reportedly a film is being made on them, this love story seems to have touched many. Also, Seema is a mother of four. Actor-turned-humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO, No More Tears, on whether the Government of India should give Seema citizenship.

“I have no qualms of Seema leaving an abusive relationship and entering India without proper documents given she did not have a choice. And even if the marriage was not abusive it’s her right to go and be with whomever she chooses to do so. My concern is solely for the children because this traumatises them severely and this is where Seema is being selfish by bringing her very young children to an unknown territory and forcing them to assimilate and adapt to not only a new country, but a new culture, language, and religion. This will inevitably confuse the children to no end and as a mother, Seema's priorities should be her children's well-being above all else because I wouldn't deem this to be pure love given they met and conversed via an online video game.  Therefore, I do not hold Seema responsible for leaving a bad marriage or falling for another man because she was not happy with her current situation. Nor do I care that she has converted to Hinduism from Islam. That's her choice and it's a beautiful gesture I believe to show how much she cares for Sachin. This is not a matter of Seema being a spy or falling in love with Sachin, and it's simply not a matter of conversion from one religion to another as that's her prerogative. This is a matter of the damage it will cause the children's psyche as well separating them from their father,” she says.

Somy continues on the same and even asks an eminent question. “Was Seema's husband abusive to the children as well given her claims that her husband was abusive to her? If the answer is yes, then by all means I fully support the separation of the children who abused his own kids.  As far as I see it, there is no crime here because Seema is not a spy, but simply fell in love or infatuation whatever you want to call it and even converted to her lover's religion which is significantly admirable and beautiful,” she adds.

Being an activist, Somy’s mind keeps going back to the children and their mental state because they are the ones who will suffer severely with an astronomical dosage of uncertainty and an identity crisis.

“I know this because as a child I spent nine years of my life in Pakistan then moved to the US and then to India and years later back to the US. That can really mess you up emotionally because it made me wonder which country do I actually belong to? Conclusively Seema falling in love with another man or entering India however she could is not at all a crime in my eyes because I have been against the separation of both the nations since I was a teenager and faced the wrath of being a Pakistani born young girl acting in Hindi films. In my eyes the priority should be giving immediate counseling to those four children before they are further traumatized. Not to mention their mindset is nothing, but filled with bafflement. I don't comprehend how quickly both Pakistan and India are so quick to deem a person from other countries entering theirs to be a spy. It's quite hysterical in terms of their thought process and I mean both, Pakistan and India are equally responsible for this mindset. Last, but not least, leave Seema and Sachin be and focus on the children's psyche by providing them with therapy and a great deal of love and care. Because if they do not receive that they will be in a state of confusion and start to slowly break just like damaged goods,” she explains.

Somy Ali Seema Haider Sachin Meena Yaar Gaddar Anth Krishan Avtaar Aao Pyaar Karen Teesra Kaun TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 00:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
From being a contestant on India’s Got Talent to returning as a guest, life came full circle for Jasleen Royal!
MUMBAI: Putting the spotlight on skilled individuals and their unique talent, ‘India’s Got Talent’ has been enthralling...
Karan Veer Mehra opens up about working with Rajan Shahi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
MUMBAI: Karan Veer Mehra is a well-known actor of the television industry. The handsome hunk has been a part of the...
Paridhi Sharma opens up about the new show Siikho
MUMBAI: Actress Paridhi Sharma, who hosts the show Siikho, says that the show is a perfect blend of education and...
Shweta Malik on being part of Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai: I relate to the character as a mother because I've enjoyed both being at home and working
MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Malik, who plays the role of Veeju, the mother of the male lead Aman, says that the show will be...
Romiit Raaj on being part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Have been waiting to work with Rajan Shahi since 15 years
MUMBAI: Actor Romiit Raaj says that he feels blessed to have got the chance to be part of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. He...
Rakesh Pandey: Expectations are very high from Baazi Ishq Ki, and we all are working hard to live up to it!
MUMBAI: Rakesh Pandey is seen as Awadhesh Phupha in Baazi Ishq Ki. The show is being produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik...
Recent Stories
Somy Ali
Somy Ali on Seema Haider case: My concern is solely for her children… she has been selfish in forcing them to adapt a new country, culture, language, and religion
Latest Video
Related Stories
Govind
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
Anil
Woah! Anil Sharma gives a shocking reaction to Ameesha Patel's ultimatum for Gadar 3, read to find out
Deepika
Wow! Take a look at 17 box office records broken by Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan
Amitabh Bachchan
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how Sarojini Naidu supported his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's marriage with mother Teji, read more
Shah
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan talks about being a married star in a very early phase of his career, read more
Sunny
Amazing! Sunny Deol channelling the formula for Gaadar 2 from his debut film Betaab, even after 40 years it’s working for him