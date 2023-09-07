Somy Ali shares how N.N. Sippy made the best use of monsoon in ‘Teesra Kaun’ starring her alongside, Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Mithun Chakraborty, Chunkey Pandey

MUMBAI :Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food with their loved one? Even though going out during the season might not be something we enjoy, there is something romantic about the rains. Actor turned humanitarian Somy Ali, who now runs her NGO No More Tears, shares what she loves most about the rain.
“No tradition per se, but I do believe looking up at the sky as the raindrops hit my window is not only beautiful, but takes away all my worries and brings an unexplainable calm which I absolutely cherish,” she says.
 
Shooting outdoors becomes an issue during this time. In fact, the situation was no different earlier.
 
“Oh yes, it was during a film called Teesra Kaun produced by [N N] Sippy starring Mithun [Chakraborty] Da, Javed [Jaffrey] and Chunkey [Pandey] and I were in the lead. We were shooting an outdoor song and it began pouring so rather than complaining all decided to use the natural element in the song. It turned out to be a whole lot of fun actually,” she recalls.
 
Traffic jams become a big issue, especially in metropolises like Mumbai. Agreeing, Somy adds, “I remember it would take over two hours to get from point A to point B because of traffic and rain. We just had to deal with it. Being a huge Rajesh Khanna fan to this day, I would just sit in the car and keep listening to all his songs from the movies my mom used to love.”
 
While it’s fun to enjoy it raining outside from the comfort of your home, in case one is stepping out one need to be prepared and must take care of their hair and skin. In general, during this season, these things require special care.
 
“For me, ideally it would be lovely to have chai and samosas with any film starring Kaka ji (Rajesh Khanna was lovingly addressed by this nickname in the industry). My brother and I were not allowed to go out and play in the rain because our parents didn't want us getting sick and mom hated us bringing in our muddy/dirty clothes and shoes inside the house,” she shares.
 
So what's your favourite monsoon song? “Rimjhim Gire Sawan’ with Amit [Amitabh Bachchan] ji and Moushumi [Chatterjee] ji is a beautiful song and of course ‘Bheegi bheegi raaton main’ starring Kakaji and Zeenat [Aman] are two of my favourites. Additionally, any rain songs with Mumtaz and Kakaji were beautiful to watch or simply listen to because I loved their chemistry. And, I think Mumtaz is absolutely stunning and one of the best dancers ever in Hindi cinema,” she adds.

 

Mithun Chakraborty Rimjhim Gire Sawan Monsoon TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 07/09/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
MUMBAI :The much-awaited look of Shah Rukh Khan's mega film, 'Jawan', is all set to be unveiled on 10th July at 10:30am...
Arjun Bijlani reveals what keeps him going as he juggles between two shows!
MUMBAI :Being a TV actor is far from easy, even though our favorite television shows captivate us. This holds...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Abhir’s changed behaviour worries Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Power couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, producers of Udaariyaan, indicate a new beginning for Ekam and Nehmat
MUMBAI Udaariyaan, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment is a show that has kept the audience entertained with its...
Pawan Chopra: Monsoon brings cheer and happiness all around
MUMBAI:  Monsoon is here and who does not love soaking in the first rain of the season or enjoy their favourite food...
Imlie: Woah! Chini plots against Imlie; latter joins hands with Atharva to find the culprit
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
Recent Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Latest Video
Related Stories
Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
Mark Your Calendars: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Prevue to Drop on 10 July at 10:30am
seeing physical abuse as a kid
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor opened up about seeing physical abuse as a kid
Anurag Kashyap
What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”
Kabir singh
Shocking! When Shahid Kapoor defended his film Kabir Singh saying “Are we all perfect human beings?”; says he regretted doing Padmaavat
Shehnaaz Gill
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Shehnaaz Gill says, “If a film doesn’t work it feels bad”
Rajeev Masand
Woah! Journalist Rajeev Masand reveals the struggle of bringing movie stars to his roundtable, dealing with male star egos and more