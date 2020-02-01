News

Sonakshai Sinha to make her digital debut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has had a mixed year in 2019. She saw the release of two high-profile and successful films, a multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, and two duds, Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana. Now, the actress is all set to make her web debut.

As per sources, the web series is called Fallen. Reema is making this series for Amazon. It will star Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. 

Talvar and Simran actor Sohum Shah will also star in the film. Sonakshi will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War, where three hundred local women helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.

Tags > Sonakshai Sinha, Mission Mangal, Salman Khan, Dabangg 3, Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, Talvar, Simran, Sohum Shah, Ajay Devgn, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major misunderstanding to separate Vidya and Vivek
Vidya and Vivek to part ways? I Major... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Jan 2020 09:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and Ananya in Zee Tv's Manmohini
Major drama to unfold in the life of Shiv and... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days