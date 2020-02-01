Sonakshai Sinha to make her digital debut

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has had a mixed year in 2019. She saw the release of two high-profile and successful films, a multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, and two duds, Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana. Now, the actress is all set to make her web debut.

As per sources, the web series is called Fallen. Reema is making this series for Amazon. It will star Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

Talvar and Simran actor Sohum Shah will also star in the film. Sonakshi will also be seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War, where three hundred local women helped rebuild a destroyed airstrip in Bhuj, Gujarat.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash.