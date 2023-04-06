Sonakshi reveals her favourite scene from 'Dahaad': 'It was empowering as an actor'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming debut in 'Dahaad', shared her favourite moment from the series.
movie_image: 
Sonakshi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming debut in 'Dahaad', shared her favourite moment from the series.

In the crime series, Sonakshi essays the role of a cop, Anjali Bhaati who comes from a lower caste and has been facing discrimination since her childhood.

Speaking about her favourite scene from the series, Sonakshi said: "My favourite scene is the one where we go to raid Anand's father's house and he does not let Anjali enter because he says that she's from a lower caste and he won't allow such people into the house. The way that scene was written - the dialogue was so powerful, it was really moving. It was really empowering for me as an actor to be able to say those lines and stand up for myself."

She further mentioned: "I could feel the power of that one single line in my bones which said 'This is not your pushto ka time. It's Kayda-Kanun ka time, Samvidhan ka time (This is not the time of your ancestors, today things are judged and decided as per the law and Constitution). And as a cop, the Constitution has given me the right to enter your house. And if you try and stop me, I'll put a case on you for trying to stop my investigation.' So I think those were truly very powerful words written and the writers have done a fantastic job. And as an actor, for me, to execute it was extremely special."

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby. The series is streaming on Prime Video.

SOURCE: IANS

