Sonakshi Sinha becomes the 6th actress to cross 1500 crores

MUMBAI: Dabanng girl Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Salman Khan, has an amazing fan base and is ruling many hearts currently. Her name Rajjo has given her immense fame ever since she became the part of Dabanng franchise.

With successful films like Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 to her credit, Sonakshi has had quite a good run at the box office in 2019. Her performances got great reviews, and her films registered a total of more than 400 crores at the domestic box office.

The actress will complete a decade in the industry in 2020, and before she reaches that landmark, she has already become the 6th actress to cross the 1500-crore mark in terms of domestic box office collections.

In addition, she is the only actress to have made her debut in the past decade and already achieved this milestone. Apart from the monetary aspect, Sonakshi is also the only actress to have done a female-led action film.

She is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, and is also gearing up for her digital debut, a crime thriller that will be directed by Reema Kagti.