News

Sonakshi Sinha becomes the 6th actress to cross 1500 crores

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Feb 2020 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Dabanng girl Sonakshi Sinha, who made her debut with Salman Khan, has an amazing fan base and is ruling many hearts currently. Her name Rajjo has given her immense fame ever since she became the part of Dabanng franchise.

With successful films like Mission Mangal and Dabangg 3 to her credit, Sonakshi has had quite a good run at the box office in 2019. Her performances got great reviews, and her films registered a total of more than 400 crores at the domestic box office.

The actress will complete a decade in the industry in 2020, and before she reaches that landmark, she has already become the 6th actress to cross the 1500-crore mark in terms of domestic box office collections.

In addition, she is the only actress to have made her debut in the past decade and already achieved this milestone. Apart from the monetary aspect, Sonakshi is also the only actress to have done a female-led action film.

She is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, and is also gearing up for her digital debut, a crime thriller that will be directed by Reema Kagti.

 

Tags > Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, Rajjo, Dabanng franchise, Mission Mangal, Dabangg 3, box office, Reema Kagti, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Vikas Gupta's Class of 2020

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
04 Feb 2020 09:38 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Rashami Desai calls it a QUIT with Arhaan Khan
Rashami Desai calls it a QUIT with Arhaan Khan | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here