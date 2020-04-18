Sonakshi Sinha finally responds to trolls

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha was mired in controversy when she took part in Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and was unable to answer a question related to Ramayan. But the matter sprang up once again after the iconic mythological show helmed by Ramanand Sagar was re-run on Doordarshan amidst the lockdown period. The first dig at the actress was taken by Mukesh Khanna who portrayed the role of Bhishma Pitamah in B.R. Chopra’s Mahabharat.

The actor said in an interview that the re-run of the shows will help young people like Sonakshi Sinha who lack knowledge about the same. With this, the actress became a target of multiple trolls on social media too. But now, she has finally decided to hit back at such trolls. In a recent AMA session with fans, the actress was asked a question related to Ramayan again probably by a troll. Sonakshi was quick to respond and has given a befitting reply to the same. Here’s what she writes, 'Lots of you have Ramayan related questions, please watch it on Doordarshan and you will get all your answers. Jai Bajrang Bali!'

Have a look.

