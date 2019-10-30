News

Sonakshi Sinha gives a befitting reply to trolls who body-shamed her

30 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha, who has acted in films like Mission Mangal, Noor, and Dabangg, has been body-shamed by trolls. The actress has now given a befitting reply to the trolls. 

Sonakshi’s journey from being a 95 kilos kid to today being a successful actress was not so easy. In a recent video posted by the actress, Sonakshi has a perfect reply to all the trolls who have body-shamed her and said mean things about her shape and size. She captioned the video as, “Let’s talk about the elephant in the room! For years I’ve been trolled because of my weight. I’ve never felt the need to react because I always believed i was #BiggerThanThem... pun intended.” 

The actress, who will be seen in Dabangg 3, can be heard saying in the video, “Trolls. That’s what they call themselves. Those people who just wanna kill your vibe? The people who have all the time to judge others and no work to do! So they say anything. Sometimes we feel angry, hurt or numb but now we just laugh it off because that’s what these people are, a joke.” 

She added how even after losing 30 kgs, the comments didn’t stop and that’s when she decided to not care about them anymore. “But then I thought that even after shedding 30 kgs, they are still at it? That’s when I said, to hell with them. Because Sonakshi Sinha is here for a reason. I made it as I was and I have nothing to hide! Not my curves, not my weight, not my image. I am not a number on the scale and that’s what makes me bigger than them...pun intended.” 

