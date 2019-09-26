Sonakshi Sinha to have a special appearance in Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan

MUMBAI: Since the posters of Saif Ali Khan's Laal Kaptaan have been released, the audiences are eager for the movie to release as the want to know about the life of Naga Sadhu and his quest to get revenge. Now, we have information that actress Sonakshi Sinha will have a special appearance in the film. Well, this might come as a surprise to many.



The actress' voice will be heard in Laal Kaptaan's trailer, and the makers of the movie will release the first asset of the film as a part of the marketing strategy. Hence, her association with the movie has been kept under wraps until now.The director of the movie said that Sonakshi has a special appearance in the movie and that he wanted someone who would leave an impression and who has a star quality at the same time.