Sonakshi Sinha is not 'single'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says she is not single but double!

Sonakshi on Instagram asked her fans to ask her somethingAas she was feeling bored.A

A user asked her: "Single?"

Sonakshi repliedAsaying: "Double. Hehehehe."

Another fan questioned her aboutAher art.

"The art you do is first of all amazing. So u take reference or by own creativity?"

The "Dabangg" actress asked: "Thank you. I get random ideas and then I try different styles!Just like to let it flow onto paper... Kuch dang ka Ban jata hai kabhi kabhi (sometimes things come out good.)"

When asked about a destination she always wanted to visit but couldn't, Sonakshi said: "Bali".

On the work front, Sonakshi was last seen on screen in the third installment of Salman Khan starrer "Dabangg 3".

She will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride of India". The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik. The period drama looks back into the journey of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The women came together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the war.

