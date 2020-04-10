News

Sonakshi Sinha to people abandoning pet dogs: You are idiots

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 01:00 AM

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has a harsh message for all those who are abandoning their pet dogs amid the COVID 19 pandemic. Calling them "idiots", she has criticised such people for their "ignorance" and "inhuman" behaviour.

Sonakshi took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a picture where she can be seen playing with a dog. "Hearing stories about people abandoning their dogs because they think the virus spreads through them. I have news for you - you are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity! #dogsdontspreadcorona #bekindtoanimals," she wrote.

Reports of Indian citizens abandoning dogs, cats and other pets have of late started making it to newspaper headlines. Fake news and rumours about the pandemic are doing the rounds on social media which claim that corona spreads from animals. This is leading a lot of people to abandon their pets leaving them to die on the streets.

Tags Sonakshi Sinha COVID 19 pandemic Instagram Dabangg 3 Dabangg Rowdy Rathore TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here