Sonakshi Sinha shares THIS BTS picture from the sets of Dabangg 3

MUMBAI: Audience loved Salman Khan's Dabangg so much that the makers went on to bring Dabangg 2, and now Dabangg 3 is one of the highly-anticipated films of this year. Fans are excited about the upcoming film, and to escalate the curiosity level, the makers have been sharing BTS pictures and videos.



The BTS pictures and videos certainly have raised the excitement levels among the superstar's fans. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram handle to share a BTS picture of Salman and it will leave you wanting for more. The actress shared a BTS picture of Salman where we can see him in Chulbul Pandey's avatar.



Take a look below: