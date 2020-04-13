Sonakshi Sinha slams Vivek Agnihotri’s claims of her shooting amid coronavirus lockdown; check

MUMBAI: Due to coronavirus lockdown, shooting of films and TV shows has been stopped. This has been done to ensure everyone’s safety.

However, recently, Sonakshi Sinha was accused by The Tashkent Files director Vivek Agnihotri of shooting amidst the lockdown. The renowned Bollywood director tweeted a picture from a publication and alleged that Sonakshi was shooting during the Coronavirus lockdown as well. But, the truth of the matter was far from this. On Monday, Sonakshi revealed the truth behind the photo and slammed Vivek for accusing her falsely.

Sharing a screenshot of Vivek Agnihgotri’s tweet that said, “Who shoots in this time?,” Sonakshi tagged Mumbai Police and office of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking help from them in the matter of spreading false rumours amidst the lockdown. Sonakshi wrote, “Excuse me @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME.” The Dabangg 3 actor’s brother Luv Sinha also shared the same on social media.

Not just this, in a further tweet, Sonakshi said that the director should be better informed that no one is shooting right now since all studios have been shut due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Sonakshi also revealed that the photo that caused the mess was taken back in November 2019 and it's a throwback. The Dabangg 3 actor slammed the director on social media and shut down all rumours that stated that she was shooting amidst the lockdown. She wrote, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!”

Check out Sonakshi’s tweets:

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Who shoots in such times? pic.twitter.com/CskAwdQGM0 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 13, 2020

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla