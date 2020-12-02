Sonakshi Sinha stuns in a pristine white ensemble

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha looks gorgeous in a new picture she has posted on social media. In the Instagram image, she wears a pristine white boat-neck blouse.



Sonakshi completes the look with her hair open and minimal make-up.



"Peek-a-boo... I see you!" she teased fans in the caption.



Recently, Sonakshi shared that she is now a certified scuba diver. The actress posted a string of pictures on Instagram, and also shared her result of the Open Water Diver Course Final Exam Answer Sheet. The actress scored 100 per cent in the test to obtain the certification.



Sonakshi will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.