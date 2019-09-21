Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not knowing Ramayana

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has worked hard to make a place for herself in the entertainment industry. By working in films like Dabangg, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Lootera, she has made an audience for herself. Her recent release is Mission Mangal. However, the actress has now found herself the centre attraction for a different reason. The actress has been trolled for not knowing Ramayana.



Last night Sonakshi took social media by storm, after her appearance in the recent episode of quiz based show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 which is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The actress made an appearance on the game show, for a special episode, where she came out to support a Karamaveer contestant, Ruma Devi, an NGO worker from Rajasthan. During the show, they were asked a question based on one of the epics of ancient India, Ramayana. Big B asked Sonakshi and her co-contestant “Hanuman fetched Sanjeevani booti for whom?” and provided them with four options – A- Sugreev, B- Laxman, C- Sita and D- Ram. The women got confused and opted for a lifeline – Ask The Expert, but that didn’t go well with the social media users as not only did they brutally troll Sonakshi for her dumb answers, but also compared her to Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday.



Check out some of the comments of social media users:

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha

's family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending. pic.twitter.com/mlBsHPee2P — Tejas (@imTejasBarot) September 21, 2019

Trust me guys today I got to know #KBC an honest show. I always thought whenever a celebrity comes in KBC they gets all the answers before in hand. Thanks a lot @sonakshisinha for clearfying my doubt. #KBC2019 #KBC11 #YoSonakshiSoDumb #SonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/2dOeI1568H — Mota Bhai (@Motabhai_MHA) September 20, 2019

after knowing #sonakshisinha was unable to answer 'Sanjivani Booti' question during #KBC2019

Laxmanji be like: pic.twitter.com/PLUmemNkgS — CS Sujit Jha (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019

*After dumbness of Sonakshi Sinha in KBC*



Alia Bhatt be like

#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/Ox4W8kti7L — Aishthetic (@Badassssgirlll) September 20, 2019