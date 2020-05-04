News

Sonakshi Sinha turns rapper, and she nails it

Dabanng girl Sonakshi Sinha tries her hand at rapping, and the actress does an amazing job.

By FarhanKhan
04 May 2020 11:30 AM

MUMBAI: Sonakshi Sinha has impressed the Bollywood audience in the Dabanng series, Rowdy Rathore, R...Rajkumar, Akira, and many more. The actress has turned out to be one of the most powerful performers over the years and garnered a lot of love and appreciation for the same.

Sonakshi has had a mixed year in 2019. She saw the release of two high-profile and successful films, multi-starrer Mission Mangal and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, and two duds, Kalank and Khandaani Shafakhana.

We have now come across another hidden talent of hers.

Fans on social media have shared an amazing video where we see the actress trying her hand at rapping, and trust us guys, she nails it.

Have a look.

Share your views on this video, in the comment section below.

On the professional front, before the pandemic, the actress was shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, and she is also gearing up for her digital debut, a crime thriller that will be directed by Reema Kagti.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

