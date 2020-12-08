Sonakshi Sinha's formula to make Monday a fun day

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha came up with an innovative way to make Monday a fun day. The actress engaged in a game of charade with fans on social media.



Sonakshi took to her verified Instagram account to enact the name of a film and let netizens guess the right answer.



"Its Monday... lets make it fun!!! Join #SonasCharadesChallenge coz ive realized i need to up my charades skill and i am going to practice on you'll!! Guess which MOVIE im acting out in the comments below. Will reply to as many correct ones and probably most of the innovative ones too," shared Sonakshi along with her video.



Commenting on her post, netizens identified the film as "Agneepath". The actress also replied to comments from her fans some of whom gave incorrect answers.



On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The war action film, based on a true story, also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar. It is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.