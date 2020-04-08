Sonali Bendre shares her 'Secret Formula' to boost immunity system; check

MUMBAI: Sonali Bendre is a Bollywood actress who inspires many with her journey. The pretty lady, who is known for films like Diljale, Zakhm and Sarfarosh, has immense fan following.

The actress was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She has now been fully recovered from the disease after getting treated in New York. Since then the actress has been sharing her chemo and cancer journey that not only made us emotional but also inspired us that we can be a warrior too. Today, as we know how the Coronavirus outbreak is making a disaster in everyone’s lives and government, police and doctors are going way out just to protect the human race, the lady also decided to contribute a bit by sharing a few tips that she used to follow during her cancer and chemo days.

The tips in question are the ways to boost your immunity. Since the virus is majorly affecting those with weak immunity, Sonali thought of sharing it with her fans and followers. She shared a video and telling us that if followed these simple three steps for two years, the results will be amazing. While sharing the video, she posts a note where she mentioned that she did a lot of research on ways to boost her immunity system. And after been tried and tested, she managed to avoid infections during her chemo. Bendre shares her secret formula to boost our immunity which is also a remedy for Coronavirus.

She wrote, “Now more than ever before, we truly realize how critical having a strong immunity is. While dealing with cancer, I did a lot of research on ways to boost my immunity system. I started this ritual then and it's become a habit now, my #NewNormal. These steps are pretty simple and have been tried and tested - I managed to avoid infections during my chemo, and I believe that this was the "secret formula". Sharing them with you, hoping that we all take conscious steps to boost our immunity. #WorldHealthDay”

Take a look.