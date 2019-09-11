News

Sonali concerned about pollution caused by visarjan

11 Sep 2019 01:20 PM
Many celebrities had urged their fans to go for eco-friendly Lord Ganesha idols during Ganesh Chaturthi this month, and now actress Sonali Bendre Behl has shown concern about pollution caused by Ganapati visarjan.
 
Tweeting a photo of Ganesh idols, water bottles and other waste on a sea beach here, Sonali wrote on Monday: "After yesterday's visarjan... If these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don't know what are! This cannot happen we need to do better."
 
Earlier this month, she had posted a photo that featured her happily celebrating the festival. She had captioned it: "Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year... Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime!
 
"I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there's faith, it reflects more on the inside...in the dialogue between you and your God... so don't lose that essence.
 
"Once again, we've taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha and we'll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way."
 
Last year, Sonali shared that she was diagnosed with a "high-grade cancer". She underwent treatment in New York.
 
Source: IANS
