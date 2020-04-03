Sonam and Rhea Kapoor indulge in a spa day amidst the lockdown!

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned from London, had self-quarantined herself to protect her near and dear ones. The Bollywood diva has been quite active on social media and gives updates about each day at home.

The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, she began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. She later made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya (2007), a box office flop, and had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys (2010).

The actress has been much appreciated for her versatile performances in Neerja, Padman, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam is also known for her fashion statement, and many take style inspiration from her.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The diva is making the best of the lockdown by indulging in a spa day with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Shocked? Don't be. The duo has made a cozy spa right in the comfort of their home.

Apart from giving us major sibling goals, the sisters show us how to have a good time despite being locked up at home.

