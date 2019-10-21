News

Sonam Kapoor honoured at the opening ceremony of Dubai Stars Walk of Fame

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Oct 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who has acted in films like Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding, has been honoured at the opening ceremony of Dubai Stars Walk of Fame.

Sonam was excited to be receiving the recognition and to be featured in the walk of fame. She said at the event “I’m so excited that it’s happening. I was just happy to be invited. I know that it’s prestigious and cool. I haven’t actually told any of my friends yet, but now I can tell them back home that it’s happened.”

She added, “Nothing lasts forever. That’s a very Indian way of thinking. You’re supposed to go away – the old has to go for the new to come. But, as an actor, you want to go down in posterity some way or the other, so it’s a nice feeling. My films are pretty relevant here, so it’s nice to have some recognition.”

Tags > Neerja, Pad Man, Veere Di Wedding, Dubai Stars Walk of Fame, Sonam Kapoor,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
21 Oct 2019 06:03 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Anushka Ranjan gets chatty about her role in ALT Balaji’s Fixerr, co-stars and more
Anushka Ranjan gets chatty about her role in ALT... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Anand Pandit's star-studded Diwali bash

Anand Pandit's star-studded Diwali bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Chhavi Mittal
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Dipika Samson
Dipika Samson
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Shakti Mohan
Shakti Mohan
Yash Nain
Yash Nain

past seven days