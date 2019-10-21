Sonam Kapoor honoured at the opening ceremony of Dubai Stars Walk of Fame

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who has acted in films like Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding, has been honoured at the opening ceremony of Dubai Stars Walk of Fame.

Sonam was excited to be receiving the recognition and to be featured in the walk of fame. She said at the event “I’m so excited that it’s happening. I was just happy to be invited. I know that it’s prestigious and cool. I haven’t actually told any of my friends yet, but now I can tell them back home that it’s happened.”

She added, “Nothing lasts forever. That’s a very Indian way of thinking. You’re supposed to go away – the old has to go for the new to come. But, as an actor, you want to go down in posterity some way or the other, so it’s a nice feeling. My films are pretty relevant here, so it’s nice to have some recognition.”