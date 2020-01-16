Sonam Kapoor’s scariest Uber experience

Sonam Kapoor, who made her mark in Bollywood with her acting skills and fashion sense, had the worst Uber experience in London.

The actress, who shuttles between London and Mumbai through the year, tweeted in the early hours of Thursday that she had the 'scariest experience' while travelling with Uber in London. 'Hey guys, I've had the scariest experience with Uber London', read a part of her tweet.

In her tweet, a super shaken Sonam also urged her fans and followers to be careful and opt for public transportation instead of taking Uber cabs: 'Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I'm super shaken.' Replying to a tweet by blogger and columnist Priya Mulji, the 34-year-old actress revealed that her Uber driver was unstable.

Sonam also said that the driver was yelling and shouting. And she was shaking by the end of it.

Earlier this month, Sonam Kapoor lodged a complaint against British Airways on Twitter for misplacing her luggage. Sonam wrote that of the three times that she travelled recently, the airline lost her luggage twice.

'This is the third time I've travelled with British Airways this month and the second time they've lost my bags. I think I've learnt my lesson. I'm never flying with British Airways again,' tweeted Sonam, which was responded with a quick apology from British Airways.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who got married in 2018, have a home in London, where they spent Christmas last year. On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor.